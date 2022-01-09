9-01-2022 My interpretation of the Derek Johnson viral videos

Episode 91





I'm running on fumes this week, but I found time to do a short video breaking down my thoughts and interpretation of the Derek Johnson videos, linked below. I believe they are significant beyond just the details and facts he is sharing. Please watch them if you haven't already and decide for yourselves.





Derek's first video can be viewed here:

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/08/usa-military-veteran-explains-why-donald-trump-is-still-president-3779187.html





Derek's second video can be viewed here:

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/08/usa-military-veteran-with-top-secret-military-clearance-part-2-awoken-on-the-corporation-of-usa-3779361.html