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Do You REALLY Believe Jesus Died For Your Sins?
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9 views • May 11, 2020
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Jesus died for your sins"...you hear it all the time, but it's a teaching which is almost always used to justify a lifestyle that actually OPPOSES Jesus. The forgiveness of sins that was paid for through Jesus' death on the cross is indeed a wonderful gift, but it requires something from us too. Please watch this video if you really want to know how to be saved by Jesus.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
How to Do Street Preaching - Dr. Gene Kim by REAL Bible Believers
shorturl.at/hvBO1
Jordan Leany - My People Prt 2 by Sonlight TV
shorturl.at/aduBN
Soul Winning Outlawed in 2019? by Law of Liberty
shorturl.at/suLO8
Basic Door-to-door Soul-winning Demonstration Video - Baptist by Steven Anderson
shorturl.at/fBMS9
Three Powerful Things the Cross of Jesus Does for you | Mike Mazzalongo | BibleTalk.tv by BibleTalk.tv
shorturl.at/brxNZ
Jason Burns street preaching compilation p1 by PiccadillyChurch
shorturl.at/dhlpJ
Peter Roselle: Jesus is Stronger Than the Strong Man (Luke 11:21-22) by King of Kings Worship Center
shorturl.at/etHU1
Jesus on the cross - video background loop by Creator.King
shorturl.at/dEFMQ
Viliami Sosefo Tu'ima 1st Holy Communion MASS by Soane Gallaher
shorturl.at/blLQX
Saint Barnabas Divine Liturgy September 10, 2017 by St Barnabas Orthodox Church of Costa Mesa. California
shorturl.at/noqL9
Adult Baptisms // April 8, 2018 by faithbridge
shorturl.at/sIKOV
Bill Johnson Ministries | Live Australia | great sermon by Timoteo Band
shorturl.at/acvVX
Church Family Meeting #4 - Highlights by Chapelstreet Church
shorturl.at/rDFY5
The Romans Road Will Lead To Salvation by KJVM - Bryan Denlinger
shorturl.at/oAFX8
Soul Winning Demonstration in Hindi by sanderson1611
shorturl.at/hxJK5
Christ by Danny Hahlbohm
shorturl.at/gkHM3
Start of Death Road by Jimmy Harris
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Sermon - Matthew 18:21-31 - Forgiveness by Glory Baptist Church
shorturl.at/bkS39
North Korea's ballistic missile - North Korea Victory Day-2013 01 by Stefan Krasowski
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Slow Motion
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Birth of a Hero
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Ecosphere
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Jesus died for your sins"...you hear it all the time, but it's a teaching which is almost always used to justify a lifestyle that actually OPPOSES Jesus. The forgiveness of sins that was paid for through Jesus' death on the cross is indeed a wonderful gift, but it requires something from us too. Please watch this video if you really want to know how to be saved by Jesus.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
How to Do Street Preaching - Dr. Gene Kim by REAL Bible Believers
shorturl.at/hvBO1
Jordan Leany - My People Prt 2 by Sonlight TV
shorturl.at/aduBN
Soul Winning Outlawed in 2019? by Law of Liberty
shorturl.at/suLO8
Basic Door-to-door Soul-winning Demonstration Video - Baptist by Steven Anderson
shorturl.at/fBMS9
Three Powerful Things the Cross of Jesus Does for you | Mike Mazzalongo | BibleTalk.tv by BibleTalk.tv
shorturl.at/brxNZ
Jason Burns street preaching compilation p1 by PiccadillyChurch
shorturl.at/dhlpJ
Peter Roselle: Jesus is Stronger Than the Strong Man (Luke 11:21-22) by King of Kings Worship Center
shorturl.at/etHU1
Jesus on the cross - video background loop by Creator.King
shorturl.at/dEFMQ
Viliami Sosefo Tu'ima 1st Holy Communion MASS by Soane Gallaher
shorturl.at/blLQX
Saint Barnabas Divine Liturgy September 10, 2017 by St Barnabas Orthodox Church of Costa Mesa. California
shorturl.at/noqL9
Adult Baptisms // April 8, 2018 by faithbridge
shorturl.at/sIKOV
Bill Johnson Ministries | Live Australia | great sermon by Timoteo Band
shorturl.at/acvVX
Church Family Meeting #4 - Highlights by Chapelstreet Church
shorturl.at/rDFY5
The Romans Road Will Lead To Salvation by KJVM - Bryan Denlinger
shorturl.at/oAFX8
Soul Winning Demonstration in Hindi by sanderson1611
shorturl.at/hxJK5
Christ by Danny Hahlbohm
shorturl.at/gkHM3
Start of Death Road by Jimmy Harris
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Sermon - Matthew 18:21-31 - Forgiveness by Glory Baptist Church
shorturl.at/bkS39
North Korea's ballistic missile - North Korea Victory Day-2013 01 by Stefan Krasowski
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Slow Motion
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Birth of a Hero
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Ecosphere
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Keywords
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