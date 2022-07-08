My First Tomato Harvest Tastes Great! So Does Today's Fish Stew!

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My first tomato harvest looks fantastic! And they're delicious, too. Speaking of delicious, I made a wonderful fish stew using veggies fresh from my garden with canned mackerel (saba - さば). Oh, the wonderful tastes of summer! I can hardly wait until my watermelon ripens! 😋🐶👍🏾 RIP, fmr. Japan 🇯🇵PM Shinzo Abe