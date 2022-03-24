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EP 2873-6PM Phase 2 of The Great Reset: WAR! They're Now Accelerating The Control Grid
The Pete Santilli Show
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30 views • March 24, 2022
EP 2873-6PM Phase 2 of The Great Reset: WAR! They're Now Accelerating The Control Grid  
We’re being hit with one crisis after another, but there’s nothing “organic” or natural about these crises. They seem manufactured and intentional because they all strengthen, support and further the technocratic plan for a Great Reset  .. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has relaxed its hate speech policies in certain countries — but only as long as the hatred is directed against Russians. While hatred against an attacker is normal, one day, the designated target for “justifiable hatred” may be you .. We cannot continue to accept the idea of “justifiable hatred” — that it’s OK to hate and call for violence against any one group — because the target group of the day is decided by powers that ultimately seek to destroy us all .. World war is Phase 2 of The Great Reset plan, which includes the destruction of supply chains, the energy sector, food supply and workforce, to create dependency on government, which in turn will be taken over by private interests and central banks through the collapse of the global economy  Pandemic lockdowns have sped up the Fourth Industrial Revolution — the transhumanist dream to merge man and machine, which will allow the technocratic elite to control all of mankind — and disruptions caused by war will speed it up even further  ..  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20521 
Special Guest: Ivory Hecker realized the need for independent journalism while witnessing the corruption inside her own company FOX Corp over the course of 2020 and 2021. While working as a reporter and fill-in anchor, she watched the corporation repeatedly put its special interests ahead of the viewers’ interests and the truth. She called out the corruption live on air on June 14, 2021. The video went viral around the globe. People reached out from countless parts of the world, expressing their own concerns about propaganda in the media. Thousands donated to Ivory, giving the opportunity to launch her own company.  Ivory is now the owner of Ivory Media LLC (ivoryhecker.com), an independent journalism company free from corporate overlords and untethered from special interests. The company was founded in August, 2021 with the primary goal of providing citizens who value their individual liberty with the information they need to remain free and self-governing. https://youtube.com/user/IvoryHecker   https://ivoryhecker.com/    Instagram: is real.ivory Twitter is @ivoryhecker

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