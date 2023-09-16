Is the American Public Ready for the Change Coming? w/ Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes (2of2)



Sarah Westall





Dr Jan Halper HayesUnited States CorporationMental State American PeopleTrump CampaignGreat Awakening

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, change management expert, psychologist and Worldwide Vice President of Republicans Overseas, joins the program to discuss the mental state of the American people. She has been tasked by the Department of Defense and the Trump administration to gauge where people are at and what it will take to awaken the people to what is really going on within the country and world. Not an easy task, but one worth doing. You can follow Dr. Jan on her Substack at https://DrJan.Substack.com.

