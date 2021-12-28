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Τωρα ξερεις πως η επιστημη γινεται σεβαστη!
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211 views • December 28, 2021
Και τώρα, που οι περισσότεροι φορέσατε σωσίβια παρόλο που ξέρατε κολύμπι... και θα είστε πλέον αναγκασμένοι να τα φουσκώνετε κάθε τρίμηνο διότι δεν μπορείτε πια να κολυμπήσετε χωρίς αυτά...
πάμε να δούμε και πώς ακριβώς εγκρίθηκε η χρήση τους...
(Υ. Γ. Ο μοναδικός JP ξαναχτυπά! 😂)
https://rumble.com/vrhakj-what-the-fda-is-like.html
https://rumble.com/vqnl0x-hilarious-j-p-sears.html
πάμε να δούμε και πώς ακριβώς εγκρίθηκε η χρήση τους...
(Υ. Γ. Ο μοναδικός JP ξαναχτυπά! 😂)
https://rumble.com/vrhakj-what-the-fda-is-like.html
https://rumble.com/vqnl0x-hilarious-j-p-sears.html
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