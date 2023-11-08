Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'ORGANIZED RELIGION IS & EVIL DECEPTION!
channel image
null_1693497828776
1 Subscribers
17 views
Published 15 hours ago

HUMANS SEARCHING FOR A TRUE FAITH DO NOT NEED ORGANIZED RELIGION! WE DON'T NEED A POPE, RABBI OR MUSLIM FIGURE HEAD. WE CAN PRAY DIRECTLY TO YESHUA/JESUS AND THE ANSWERS WILL COME. THAT IS! IF ONE HAS A PURE HEARD AND WILLING TO GIVE THEIR VERY ESSENCE TO ALMIGHTY GOD. I'VE NEVER HAD & OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE OR A DIRECT REVELATION FROM A SPIRITUAL ENTITY IN MY 75 YEARS ON PLANET EARTH. I RELY ON THE HOLY SPIRIT TO GIVE ME A GUIDE INTO WHAT TO DO AND WHERE TO GO IN LIFE. TRY IT SOMETHING BECAUSE IT WORKS...

Keywords
militaryeducationeconomywargovernmentnwoweathercabalpoliticianssexend timesbible prohecy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket