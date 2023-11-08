'ORGANIZED RELIGION IS & EVIL DECEPTION!

HUMANS SEARCHING FOR A TRUE FAITH DO NOT NEED ORGANIZED RELIGION! WE DON'T NEED A POPE, RABBI OR MUSLIM FIGURE HEAD. WE CAN PRAY DIRECTLY TO YESHUA/JESUS AND THE ANSWERS WILL COME. THAT IS! IF ONE HAS A PURE HEARD AND WILLING TO GIVE THEIR VERY ESSENCE TO ALMIGHTY GOD. I'VE NEVER HAD & OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE OR A DIRECT REVELATION FROM A SPIRITUAL ENTITY IN MY 75 YEARS ON PLANET EARTH. I RELY ON THE HOLY SPIRIT TO GIVE ME A GUIDE INTO WHAT TO DO AND WHERE TO GO IN LIFE. TRY IT SOMETHING BECAUSE IT WORKS...