Ice Cube: I’d Rather Turn Down $20 Million Than Take the COVID Shot
MIRRORED from The Vigilant Fox

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1675644043366105090?s=20

03.07.2023

In October 2021, Ice Cube turned down a $9 million movie role in “Oh Hell No” after being told by producers to get vaccinated.

“That was never gonna happen,” he reflected. “I don’t care if it was $20 million. That was never gonna happen.”

“And if you got injured from that vaccine, you would have paid that $20 million to be healthy again,” replied Joe Rogan.

“Damn right,” agreed Ice Cube.

