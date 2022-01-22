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SUCCESS Non-Cult People Shut Down a NHS Clot-Shot Site WITH Police Present... Next, Starvation and The Brainchip Zombie Attacks, Massive Car Attacks by Remote-Control
ProbableWorld
ProbableWorld
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576 views • January 22, 2022
source: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/success-they-shut-down-a-nhs-clot-shot-site-with-constables-present_dLkjIr4pomT36AU.html

There is an agenda2020 happening here... The Luciferians expect this to happen where the clot-shot site get shut down. The next stage of the secret, Freemasonic, WWIII against the non-Cult people will be the brainchip attacks.

Beware: the Freemasonic monsters will begin to use their weapons against the good-willed people in order to create their designed chaos.

Head off the brainchip zombie attacks by preparing... buy your own brainchip detector: https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchip-zombies-sleepers-may-already-be-in-your-household-after-covid-everyone-needs-a-scanner_8Dp9o1iFePRIQjm.html
And let the hunts begin with law and justice as your guide.

Criminals in a conspiracy to genocide humanity are to be tried in the community courts... not Freemasonic courts. The Freemasonic Cult courts and judges are rigged to make criminals go free.

Murderous thUgs will need to escape deep down under into DUMBs: https://ugetube.com/watch/deep-underground-military-bases-dumbs-by-the-alberino-analysis-murder-of-phil-schneider-by-freemason_1Tsi7KiasRuOXxC.html
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