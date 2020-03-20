© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are traditions against God?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • March 20, 2020
A Voice in the Desert examines how man made traditions in the church have made the Word of God of no effect. They have many names: alter call, sacraments, rituals, sinner's prayer, emotional experiences, life changing experiences etc. What they all have in common is that they are religious traditions which are not directly based on anything Jesus taught. If we put our faith more in these experiences than in Jesus' message, then we will be misguided. There are many legalistic Christians today. These are modern Pharisees, who strain at gnats and swallow camels. In order not to be one of these, we must start obeying the teachings of Jesus today!
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Fiddler on the roof - Tradition ( with subtitles ) by guru006
YouTube Fair Use
02. Fantastic Domino Tricks by Fantastic Domino
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
03. Try not to cry challenge by Jake Paul
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
04. "Footsteps of Jesus" + Altar Call by Crossroads Baptist Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
05. A Vlog A Day by Door Monster
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
06. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. David Platt by Timcornelson
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Word of Wisdom, Paul Washer Preaching by Apelles KJV
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
10. BENSON_06 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. PRAISE AND WORSHIP with Prophetess Thendo Semono by Charis Missionary Church
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
12. Can you Make MONEY BLOGGING? | The Paid Blogger PT 7 by EVERY MAN IS A MILLIONAIRE
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
13. Guest Speaker!!! Bishop Ronald Mathis by CMAFC
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
14. Do You EVER See Old People In Your Dreams? Just About EVERYBODY is YOUNG in Mine! by In5D
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
15. Peter's Denial | Mark 14:26-31, 66-72 by Providence Church
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Fiddler on the roof - Tradition ( with subtitles ) by guru006
YouTube Fair Use
02. Fantastic Domino Tricks by Fantastic Domino
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
03. Try not to cry challenge by Jake Paul
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
04. "Footsteps of Jesus" + Altar Call by Crossroads Baptist Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
05. A Vlog A Day by Door Monster
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
06. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. David Platt by Timcornelson
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Word of Wisdom, Paul Washer Preaching by Apelles KJV
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
10. BENSON_06 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. PRAISE AND WORSHIP with Prophetess Thendo Semono by Charis Missionary Church
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
12. Can you Make MONEY BLOGGING? | The Paid Blogger PT 7 by EVERY MAN IS A MILLIONAIRE
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
13. Guest Speaker!!! Bishop Ronald Mathis by CMAFC
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
14. Do You EVER See Old People In Your Dreams? Just About EVERYBODY is YOUNG in Mine! by In5D
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
15. Peter's Denial | Mark 14:26-31, 66-72 by Providence Church
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.