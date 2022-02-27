The Biden Crime Family: Ukraine Corruption | Jesse Kelly

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Miranda Devine, author of "Laptop From Hell' , joins the show once again to talk about the conflict of interest between the Biden's and Ukraine. Having done countless research into the Biden's family corruption, Devine reveals Biden's loyalty to a Ukrainian oil company from years past. Biden went to far as to mention him firing the persecutor investigating his son.