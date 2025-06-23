BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Casie Shine at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards | New Album & Family Moments
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 followers
Follow
21 views • 18 hours ago

Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Casie Shine at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards | New Album & Family Moments

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Machine Gun Kelly made a heartwarming appearance with his daughter Casie at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards, where she introduced his performance of “Cliché.” MGK shares sweet moments as a dad, talks about life with newborn Saga Blade, and teases his new album “Lost Americana” coming August 8th! Watch for all the family feels and music news.

Hashtags

#MachineGunKelly #MGK #Casie #KidsChoiceAwards #LostAmericana #CelebrityDad #FamilyMoments #MusicNews #MeganFox #SagaBlade

Keywords
megan foxmachine gun kellymusic awardsmgk daughter casiekids choice awards 2025mgk new albumlost americanasaga bladecelebrity dadsfather daughter momentsmgk performancepop punk newscelebrity familycasie colson bakermgk news
