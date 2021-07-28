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MAGNETS PULLING PARTICLES OUT OF VAX SITE? WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS?
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304 views • July 28, 2021
IF YOU GET THE JAB, CARRY MAGNETS WITH YOU! MAYBE YOU CAN PULL THAT SATANIC SERIUM BACK OUT!
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