Rogue Ways 1.21 - Benjamin Balderson!

It far past time to welcome to Rogue Ways a man who reached out of the hordes
of anonymous internet folk, dropped some truth in my lap, and changed my
entire life. This Norse bit of godliness made flesh has battled a lifetime of
wars only to come out the other side rife with skills and wisdom ain’t none of
our masters want any of us to have - even better? He wants to spread those
nuggets of gold to everyone he possibly can. A friend since the birth of time,
a sage guide along the path, a reminder to look deeper at what’s really going
on in this strange realm, a visionary, a seer, a magical being of wizardly
ways and alchemical wonders, a seeker and a warrior for truth, one of my
dearest friends and all time heroes, Benjamin Balderson. Rokfin:
<http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:
[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:
[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:
<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:
<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>
Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>
Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:
<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:
<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:
<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:
<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>
Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:
[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-
quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:
[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)
Thrive Movement:
[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)
Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 44d866ecd2a8a671
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.