Ron Johnson Presses Witnesses On The ‘Root Cause’ Behind Chronic Diseases For Americans
During a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioned witnesses on what has lead to the significant increase in chronic illness patients in the US.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.