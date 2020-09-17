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We Say NO (subtítulos español)
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427 views • September 17, 2020
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Children’s Health Defense is proud to stand with organizations and countries as we work together to pushback on medical mandates, unsafe vaccines, and increasingly totalitarian governments.
In the coming months, these issues will be front and center in discussions around the world as people decide whether to cling tightly to their freedoms or blindly follow whatever edicts are put in place by corrupt government officials and profit-driven corporations.
The making of this video was accomplished through the teamwork of organizations and individuals who will not stand by and watch liberty be stripped away from citizens little by little until total tyranny reigns.
Please join us in standing up and demanding that our individual and medical freedom rights are forever protected. The time to be courageous is now.
Please share this video far and wide.
Español:
Children's Health Defense se enorgullece de apoyar a las organizaciones y a los países mientras trabajamos juntos para hacer retroceder los mandatos médicos, las vacunas que no son seguras y los gobiernos cada vez más totalitarios.
En los próximos meses, estos temas ocuparán un lugar protagonista en debates alrededor del mundo a medida que las personas deciden si se aferran con fuerza a sus libertades o si siguen ciegamente cualquier edicto que establezcan funcionarios gubernamentales corruptos y corporaciones con fines de lucro.
La realización de este video se logró mediante el trabajo en equipo de organizaciones e individuos que no se quedarán al margen a mirar cómo se despoja poco a poco a los ciudadanos de su libertad hasta que reine la tiranía total.
Por favor, únase a nosotros para plantarse y exigir que nuestros derechos individuales y de libertad médica queden protegidos para siempre. El momento de ser valiente es ahora.
Comparta este video por todas partes.
Children’s Health Defense is proud to stand with organizations and countries as we work together to pushback on medical mandates, unsafe vaccines, and increasingly totalitarian governments.
In the coming months, these issues will be front and center in discussions around the world as people decide whether to cling tightly to their freedoms or blindly follow whatever edicts are put in place by corrupt government officials and profit-driven corporations.
The making of this video was accomplished through the teamwork of organizations and individuals who will not stand by and watch liberty be stripped away from citizens little by little until total tyranny reigns.
Please join us in standing up and demanding that our individual and medical freedom rights are forever protected. The time to be courageous is now.
Please share this video far and wide.
Español:
Children's Health Defense se enorgullece de apoyar a las organizaciones y a los países mientras trabajamos juntos para hacer retroceder los mandatos médicos, las vacunas que no son seguras y los gobiernos cada vez más totalitarios.
En los próximos meses, estos temas ocuparán un lugar protagonista en debates alrededor del mundo a medida que las personas deciden si se aferran con fuerza a sus libertades o si siguen ciegamente cualquier edicto que establezcan funcionarios gubernamentales corruptos y corporaciones con fines de lucro.
La realización de este video se logró mediante el trabajo en equipo de organizaciones e individuos que no se quedarán al margen a mirar cómo se despoja poco a poco a los ciudadanos de su libertad hasta que reine la tiranía total.
Por favor, únase a nosotros para plantarse y exigir que nuestros derechos individuales y de libertad médica queden protegidos para siempre. El momento de ser valiente es ahora.
Comparta este video por todas partes.
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