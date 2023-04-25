Tucker Carlson Out At Fox News Deep State Media Moves To CRUSH ALL DISSENT

Stew Peters Show





Apr 24, 2023





Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News.

Did Tucker Carlson quit or was he fired?

Did this have to do with Fox News’ ridiculous settlement with the election company Dominion?

We simply don't know yet.

Tucker Carlson, with few exceptions, has taken the opposite view on mainstream media propaganda narratives.

He called out puberty blockers long before the GOP ever thought about standing against it.

Tucker has been a key ally in the America First movement.

If not for Tucker’s strong anti-war stance, the Trump administration might have invaded Syria in 2017.

Rubert Murdoch’s empire of lies will continue to mislead their viewers and act as controlled opposition.

Cancel your Fox News subscriptions.

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