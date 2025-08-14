Russia’s Belgorod under another drone attack - 1 UAV crashes near the city market as gunfire rings out in the center, drones cut down by automatic rifle fire

Russia’s Belgorod under another drone attack — one UAV crashes near the city market as gunfire rings out in the center, drones cut down by automatic rifle fire

Shops, verandas, and public events shut as governor urges residents to stay indoors.

Adding:

FLOTUS to SUE Hunter Biden for $1B over Epstein allegations

First Lady Trump demands Hunter Biden retract 'false statements' connecting her to the Epstein case

How do you think this will unfold? Video coming up with HB's response. Cynthia

https://www.newsweek.com/hunter-biden-melania-trump-defamation-epstein-2113455

