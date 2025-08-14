Russia’s Belgorod under another drone attack - 1 UAV crashes near the city market as gunfire rings out in the center, drones cut down by automatic rifle fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s Belgorod under another drone attack — one UAV crashes near the city market as gunfire rings out in the center, drones cut down by automatic rifle fire
Shops, verandas, and public events shut as governor urges residents to stay indoors.
Adding:
FLOTUS to SUE Hunter Biden for $1B over Epstein allegations
First Lady Trump demands Hunter Biden retract 'false statements' connecting her to the Epstein case
How do you think this will unfold? Video coming up with HB's response. Cynthia
