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Wife of man KILLED by PFIZER POISON vows "They'll have to KILL ME before I inject my babies"
The Prisoner
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681 views • December 28, 2021
ELIJAH MCNEILL'S GOFUNDME PAGE:
"Elijah John Giles-McNeill the third was born on August 5th of 1990 to Natalie McNeill and Elijah Giles Jr in Worcester, Massachusetts. Elijah lovingly known as Eli and Jounior passed away on December 10th 2021 in his hometown. He was surrounded by his parents and siblings. He was a devoted father to three children. Caraleigh Mai McNeill age 9, Emmaleigh Jean McNeill age 7, and Ezekiel James McNeill age 2. He made sure to let them know that he " loves them more than anything " everyday. Eli was the "little-big" brother of Erikka Choung, wife of Alex Choung. Older brother to Jonathan Giles, Rachel Moore, Emmanuel Smith, Elizabeth Hazard, Kobe Giles, Zachary Giles, Dante Gagnon, Desiree Gagnon, and Jaden. He was uncle to Miles Choung, Robin Choung, Damien Choung, and Rachelle McNeill. Oldest grandson of William McNeill Sr, Diane McNeill, Sheila Giles, and Elijah Cambera Sr.

Eli grew up in Main South with his father Elijah Jr and step mother Lynn Vinton. He graduated from Claremont Academy in 2009. He was part of a close group of friends that included Samuel Rodriguez, Daniel Dickie, Joel Santos, and Roberto. Eli was a gentle giant that filled with confidence, compassion, and loyalty. He had a bleeding heart and offered a listening ear to anyone in need. He was loved by many and admired by countless more.

Eli was a super fan of Pokemon, Dragon Ball-Z and Naruto. He introduced many to the anime subculture. He spent much of his time drawing and writing. His dream in life was to become a published author. He enjoyed philosophy, theology, and history. His goal was to be as logical and understanding as possible.

Eli tested positive for COVID-19 Delta on November 19th. He was vaxed including the booster. On December 22nd he spoke to his son for the last time before being sedated. Unfortunately there's a lot of questions and concerns about his condition and care. The hospital told his immediate family he passed from myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of tissue surrounding the heart). This has been seen in mostly young males who have gotten the vax. He went into the hospital as a healthy young man and his body was rapidly destroyed. We need to know by what.

We are asking for any help towards autopsy, memorial and cremation. This beautiful amazing soul was taken too soon and his family will forever be shattered. Any help is greatly appreciated."

SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4146
2. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elis-family-and-kids-with-medical-expenses
3. https://openvaers.com/covid-data
4. https://www.facebookwkhpilnemxj7asaniu7vnjjbiltxjqhye3mhbshg7kx5tfyd.onion/johnny.pips.355/posts/1065895867575371

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