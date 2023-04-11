Sky News host questions Dalai Lama after ‘disturbing video’ 🤪 surfaced

Source:

Sky News host Rita Panahi questions “what in gods name" Dalai Lama was thinking after a “disturbing video” surfaced of him kissing a boy and asking him to “suck his tongue”. 🤪

“It’s hard to really understand what happened there, I can tell you that footage is far more disturbing when you see it without the young child’s face pixelated … Even there you got to wonder, what in gods name he was thinking?" she said.

