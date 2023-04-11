Sky News host questions Dalai Lama after ‘disturbing video’ 🤪 surfaced

Source:
Sky News host Rita Panahi questions “what in gods name" Dalai Lama was thinking after a “disturbing video” surfaced of him kissing a boy and asking him to “suck his tongue”. 🤪
“It’s hard to really understand what happened there, I can tell you that footage is far more disturbing when you see it without the young child’s face pixelated … Even there you got to wonder, what in gods name he was thinking?" she said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.