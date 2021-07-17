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Government employee claims it's not his problem that record numbers of people are dying from heatwave
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150 views • July 17, 2021
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Another government employee(Maricopa County)claims its not his problem that record numbers of citizens are dying and getting sick from the record 2021 heatwave in Phoenix Arizona. Maricopa County received $200 million in federal money to help citizens affected by the covid pandemic shutdowns. Where did all the money go?
I have counted less than 10 public water fountains in a county of over 3.5 million people and the city is refusing to open the mostly empty convention center as a cooling center like it did last year.
The passing the buck atttitude and taxpayer paid public employees claiming these serious problems are not their "department" is not acceptable behavior or conduct. Government employees from the city county and state must solve these problems now acting together or be legally and financially accountable for mass murder and theft from both Arizona and all US citizens.
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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Email: [email protected]
Another government employee(Maricopa County)claims its not his problem that record numbers of citizens are dying and getting sick from the record 2021 heatwave in Phoenix Arizona. Maricopa County received $200 million in federal money to help citizens affected by the covid pandemic shutdowns. Where did all the money go?
I have counted less than 10 public water fountains in a county of over 3.5 million people and the city is refusing to open the mostly empty convention center as a cooling center like it did last year.
The passing the buck atttitude and taxpayer paid public employees claiming these serious problems are not their "department" is not acceptable behavior or conduct. Government employees from the city county and state must solve these problems now acting together or be legally and financially accountable for mass murder and theft from both Arizona and all US citizens.
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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