Republican & Democrat Worldviews
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

Narcissism vs. Nihilism?

* Republicans believe in the doctrine of [narcissistic] men.

* Democrats believe in the doctrine of [nihilistic] demons.

* We are now as secularized/godless as they are.

* Our worldview is similar to theirs — and the temptation is to behave similarly.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 10 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v36f04z-what-will-it-take-for-the-normies-to-wake-up-guest-mat-staver-81023.html

