Republican & Democrat Worldviews

Narcissism vs. Nihilism?
* Republicans believe in the doctrine of [narcissistic] men.
* Democrats believe in the doctrine of [nihilistic] demons.
* We are now as secularized/godless as they are.
* Our worldview is similar to theirs — and the temptation is to behave similarly.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 10 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v36f04z-what-will-it-take-for-the-normies-to-wake-up-guest-mat-staver-81023.html
