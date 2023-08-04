Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(4 August 2023)
▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Kupyansk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk direct.
▫️In Donetsk direct, during active DEF activities, units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 8 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Spornoye, Vesyoloye, Staromikhaylovka, Paraskoviyevka & Pervomaiskoe (DPR).
▫️After repelling the attack, the RU troops conducted a counter-attack OP against retreating enemy units near Belogorovka & Vodyanoye (DPR) & as a result, captured more advantageous positions.
▫️OP-tact & Army aviat, supported by artil, launched attacks at manpower & hardware concentr areas of AFU 24th, 28th, 110th mech brig, as well as 5th assault & 81st aeromobile brig near Toretsk, Klescheevka, Adveevka, Krasnoye & Belogorovka (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 185 men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups, 4 motor vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst & 1 D-20 howitzer.
▫️S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GOF assault units continued OFF actions close to Staromayorskoye (DPR) & improved tact situation.
▫️Manpower & hardware of AFU 31st mech & 35th marines brig have been hit near Rovnopol & Makarovka (DPR).
▫️Actions of 1 UKR sabo & recon groups have been disrupted close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 120 UKR men, 2 armor fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Msta-B howitzer & 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst.
▫️Zaporozhye direct, as a result of active actions by RU units, aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower syst, 1 enemy attack repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️In addition, 33rd, 47th, 65th & 118th mech brig of the AFU have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka, Yablonevoye & Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 130 UKR men, 3 infantry fight vehic, includ 1 U.S.-manuf Bradley IFV, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic & 1 D-20 howitzer.
▫️Kupyansk direct, assault detachments of the Zapad GOF cont OFF actions on a wide front & have taken more advantageous positions close to Olshana, Petropavlovka & Tokarevka (Kharkov reg).
▫️In the course of active def, 4 attacks by units of 14th mech & 25th AB brig of the AFU have been successfully repelled near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️AFU manpower & hardware concent areas of 9 brighave been hit near Orlyanskoye, Kotlyarovka, Ivanovka, Pletenyovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).
▫️enemy losses were up to 45 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, & U.S.-manuf M109 Paladin & Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst.
▫️Krasny Liman direct, as a result of active actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army Aviat & artill, 2 enemy attacks repelled near Novovodyanoye & Kremennaya (LPR).
▫️Units 21st, 43rd, 54th, 63rd, 67th mech & 95th AB asslt brig of the AFU have been hit close to Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye & Krasny Liman (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses up to 70 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 mtr vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, as well as D-20 & D-30 howis.
▫️Kherson direct, enemy losses up to 25 UKR men, 2 motor vehic & 2 D-30 howit.
▫️OP-Tacl & Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of RU FED have neutralised 116 artil units at their firing posi, manpower & mil hardware in 142 areas.
▫️Fuel & ammo depo of UKR troops destroyed near Krasnoye (DPR) and Peschanoye (Kharkov reg).
▫️2 command posts of UKR UAV were hit close to Belogorovka & Belaya Gora (DPR).
▫️AD have shot down 15 projec launched by HIMARS MLRS.
▫️28 UKR UAV destroyed close to Svatovo, Lisichansk (LPR), Donetsk, Soledar & Volnovakha (DPR).
📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helic, 5,496 UAV, 428 AD mis syst, 11,113 tanks & other armour fight vehic, 1,142 fight vehic equip w/ MLRS, 5,746 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 12,057 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.
▫️Since the beginning of UKR offen by the Kiev regime during June & July, AFU losses, in the course of combat act, have already totaled more than 43,000 men. This figure does not include wounded & fgn mercs evacuated to UKR hospitals & abroad, as well as men elim as a result of long-range precision weaps strikes in rear areas.
▫️Over 4900 units of vari AFU weapons destroyed on the line of contact, including 26 aircraft, 9 helic, 1,831 tanks & other armor fight vehic, including 25 German-manuf Leopard tanks, 7 French AMX wheeled tanks & 21 U.S.-manuf Bradley IFVs. Enemy losses were 747 field artil pieces & mortars, includ 76 U.S.-manuf M777 artil syst, & 84 SP artil syst from Poland, US, France & Germany.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.