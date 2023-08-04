Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(4 August 2023)

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Kupyansk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk direct.

▫️In Donetsk direct, during active DEF activities, units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 8 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Spornoye, Vesyoloye, Staromikhaylovka, Paraskoviyevka & Pervomaiskoe (DPR).

▫️After repelling the attack, the RU troops conducted a counter-attack OP against retreating enemy units near Belogorovka & Vodyanoye (DPR) & as a result, captured more advantageous positions.

▫️OP-tact & Army aviat, supported by artil, launched attacks at manpower & hardware concentr areas of AFU 24th, 28th, 110th mech brig, as well as 5th assault & 81st aeromobile brig near Toretsk, Klescheevka, Adveevka, Krasnoye & Belogorovka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 185 men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups, 4 motor vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GOF assault units continued OFF actions close to Staromayorskoye (DPR) & improved tact situation.

▫️Manpower & hardware of AFU 31st mech & 35th marines brig have been hit near Rovnopol & Makarovka (DPR).

▫️Actions of 1 UKR sabo & recon groups have been disrupted close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 120 UKR men, 2 armor fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Msta-B howitzer & 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst.

▫️Zaporozhye direct, as a result of active actions by RU units, aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower syst, 1 enemy attack repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, 33rd, 47th, 65th & 118th mech brig of the AFU have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka, Yablonevoye & Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 130 UKR men, 3 infantry fight vehic, includ 1 U.S.-manuf Bradley IFV, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️Kupyansk direct, assault detachments of the Zapad GOF cont OFF actions on a wide front & have taken more advantageous positions close to Olshana, Petropavlovka & Tokarevka (Kharkov reg).

▫️In the course of active def, 4 attacks by units of 14th mech & 25th AB brig of the AFU have been successfully repelled near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️AFU manpower & hardware concent areas of 9 brighave been hit near Orlyanskoye, Kotlyarovka, Ivanovka, Pletenyovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️enemy losses were up to 45 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, & U.S.-manuf M109 Paladin & Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst.

▫️Krasny Liman direct, as a result of active actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army Aviat & artill, 2 enemy attacks repelled near Novovodyanoye & Kremennaya (LPR).



▫️Units 21st, 43rd, 54th, 63rd, 67th mech & 95th AB asslt brig of the AFU have been hit close to Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye & Krasny Liman (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses up to 70 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 mtr vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, as well as D-20 & D-30 howis.

▫️Kherson direct, enemy losses up to 25 UKR men, 2 motor vehic & 2 D-30 howit.

▫️OP-Tacl & Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of RU FED have neutralised 116 artil units at their firing posi, manpower & mil hardware in 142 areas.

▫️Fuel & ammo depo of UKR troops destroyed near Krasnoye (DPR) and Peschanoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️2 command posts of UKR UAV were hit close to Belogorovka & Belaya Gora (DPR).

▫️AD have shot down 15 projec launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️28 UKR UAV destroyed close to Svatovo, Lisichansk (LPR), Donetsk, Soledar & Volnovakha (DPR).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helic, 5,496 UAV, 428 AD mis syst, 11,113 tanks & other armour fight vehic, 1,142 fight vehic equip w/ MLRS, 5,746 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 12,057 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.

▫️Since the beginning of UKR offen by the Kiev regime during June & July, AFU losses, in the course of combat act, have already totaled more than 43,000 men. This figure does not include wounded & fgn mercs evacuated to UKR hospitals & abroad, as well as men elim as a result of long-range precision weaps strikes in rear areas.



▫️Over 4900 units of vari AFU weapons destroyed on the line of contact, including 26 aircraft, 9 helic, 1,831 tanks & other armor fight vehic, including 25 German-manuf Leopard tanks, 7 French AMX wheeled tanks & 21 U.S.-manuf Bradley IFVs. Enemy losses were 747 field artil pieces & mortars, includ 76 U.S.-manuf M777 artil syst, & 84 SP artil syst from Poland, US, France & Germany.