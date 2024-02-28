All Will Be Resurrected!!!

You see even the people of God become so focused (those who truly believe in the resurrection) that we barely give adequate thought that this promise is given to all. An oath given of God.

This is confirmed over and over again. Even when bringing the dead back to life. They are said to be "only or just sleeping".

In order to receive the promises of God, you have to live according to His Word. Many know "the Way" but are unwilling to submit. Not wanting to hear. Being convicted by the Spirit.