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Nurse's Video Of Her Being Escorted From Her Job Over Vaccine Refusal Goes Viral
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404 views • November 24, 2021
ICYMI: Nurse's video of her being escorted from her job over vaccine refusal goes viral
The footage taken in a California hospital has been viewed over 5 MILLION times since the nurse was reportedly forced out of her job. It's claimed her religious exemption was denied.
"I am being escorted out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital because of my religious beliefs because I don't want to get the jab and, um, I asked all day for someone to explain to me why my sincerely held religious beliefs are not enough for Kaiser," the video begins.
The vaccine mandates impact on around 80 million people in America, with thousands of health care workers being forced out for refusing to take the jab.
The footage taken in a California hospital has been viewed over 5 MILLION times since the nurse was reportedly forced out of her job. It's claimed her religious exemption was denied.
"I am being escorted out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital because of my religious beliefs because I don't want to get the jab and, um, I asked all day for someone to explain to me why my sincerely held religious beliefs are not enough for Kaiser," the video begins.
The vaccine mandates impact on around 80 million people in America, with thousands of health care workers being forced out for refusing to take the jab.
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