AJN Live - Matt Bracken - Counterterrorism Expert & Former Navy SEAL, Breaks Down How Trump's Presidency Has Been Captured By Israel - 5-20-2026

POWERFUL ANALYSIS: "How Does Trump Go From Being 'Make America Great Again' To Saying 'I Might Become The Next Prime Minister Of Israel?'"

Counterterrorism Expert & Former Navy SEAL Matt Bracken Breaks Down How Trump's Presidency Has Been Captured By Israel, And His Stockholm Syndrome Has Led Him To Convince Himself That He Gives Netanyahu The Orders- Not The Other Way Around!

PLUS, Bracken Warns Americans To Prepare For An Economic/Energy Crisis To Arrive In America!

WATCH THE LIVE X STREAM NOW

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1wGWjaXWdmpKQ