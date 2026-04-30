Maria Zeee - 70% of U.S. Farmer's Can't Afford Fertilizer in 2026

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Daily Pulse Ep 238 | New data reveals 70% of U.S. farmers can't afford fertilizer in 2026. To make matters worse, fertilizer and energy production facilities are going up in flames around the world. Chris Martenson warns a crisis is looming, and what is about to happen to our food supply is something people must seriously, immediately prepare for.