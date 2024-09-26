BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Celebrating the Arrival of the Two Witnesses - 12 Songs
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
51 followers
1
15 views • 7 months ago

00:00 Mighty are the Monarchs (Extended Version)
02:48 These Hands
05:32 To Those Who Give Me Their Whole Heart
07:33 Peter and Mary Here to Stay
11:33 Peter and Mary to Thee I sing
14:17 Break Away
17:02 Come Oh Spirit of the Living God
19:38 Give Thanks
22:01 Fear the Lord
24:01 The TWO True Leaders
27:22 All Hail Peter and Mary so High
30:14 The Blessed Reign of the Two Witnesses is Here!

All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our September 15, 2024 Blog

Mirrored on X/Twitter

Keywords
godtestimonymusicapocalypserevelationschapter 11the two witnessespraise and worshiptestimonyofthetwowitnessespeter and mary romanus
