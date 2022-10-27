Deprogramming - The Series

DEPROGRAMMING explores mind control tactics used for millennia to shape our thoughts and beliefs. From television “programs” to school curriculums and cults. We dive deep with experts to understand the harsh reality of what is really going on and how to unwind the damage.

Teri digs into mind control elements used to trap and redirect its subjects. Some of the groups using these tactics will be obvious, some won’t. Through interviews with mind control and programming experts Teri Lynn explores how to DEPROGRAM from self limiting belief structures put in place by others and from what is, in some cases, severe indoctrination. In the process we learn how to recognize and protect ourselves from the invasive elements that keep us from expressing our own sovereignty. Join Teri as we evolve to a higher understanding of our own minds and take back control.

