© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy April Pres Trump Military Operation and The Out One
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
1400 views • February 18, 2021
Juan O Savin
Recorded 10-Feb-2021, Juan's call starts at time mark 18:16
Juan shares news about his social media site 107daily.com as well as what he can about Trump
He also dissects what we are seeing with the Biden administration.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFE0Th71Voo | American Media Periscope
All rights belong to American Media Periscope
Recorded 10-Feb-2021, Juan's call starts at time mark 18:16
Juan shares news about his social media site 107daily.com as well as what he can about Trump
He also dissects what we are seeing with the Biden administration.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFE0Th71Voo | American Media Periscope
All rights belong to American Media Periscope
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.