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Biden Wants To Kill More Soldiers, FDA Approval Another Vaxx Bait & Switch & More Pedos Exposed
Aimless News
Aimless News
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120 views • February 04, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Transfer Over To Gold & Silver For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

Biden sending troops to Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-send-3000-troops-to-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Rep Cawthorne goes off - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/sons-daughters-america-not-foot-soldiers-partys-inept-geriatric-despot-dispatched-whims-idiot-rep-madison-cawthorne/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Make the right choice cops and politicians - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nHbP9DM99Ju/?ref_src=aimlessnews

There is no approved vaxx in the US - https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1488919562242428928?ref_src=aimlessnews

Another FDA approval bait and switch - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-full-approval-moderna-spikevax-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

These people are retarded, Denver drops mask order except for children - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/denver-drops-mask-order-for-everyone-except-kids/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Guy who wants to mask 2 year olds can't get a breath - https://twitter.com/GuySix/status/1489029365207810050?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's how to stop this nonsense, go after their surety bonds - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scottsdale-school-board-youve-been-served/?ref_src=aimlessnews

CNN full of pedos and perverts - https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1488914439306948614?ref_src=aimlessnews

There is more to tell at CNN, totally imploding - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/stelter-chris-cuomo-trying-burn-place-going-reveal-incriminating-information-jeff-zucker-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Trudeau is just another in club pedo - https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Trudeau forgot to tell Canadians the govt gets a kickback for each shot given - https://twitter.com/chi_un_lee/status/1488910670674472970?ref_src=aimlessnews

Visual aid to $30 trillion dollars - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americas-30-trillion-debt-one-stunning-visualization?ref_src=aimlessnews

What a joke, this is pure distraction to total failure - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/02/joe-biden-cancer-death-rate-moonshot-initiative?ref_src=aimlessnews

He said he was gonna cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A6V6wxc81s

Biden is owned by china - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/02/peter-schweizers-red-handed-hits-1-on-new-york-times-bestseller-list/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Project Veritas finally catching up to the Aimless News, hospitals are being paid - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hx2FFPhbNIY

San Franshitsco holds press conference announcing opening of bathroom - https://twitter.com/zachtratar/status/1488975307352653825?ref_src=aimlessnews

For all those that think dems/repubs are the same - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1489025210003357696?ref_src=aimlessnews

LA Mayor says he doesn't breathe when his mask is off - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-didnt-inhale-los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-claims-held-breath-took-maskless-photo-magic-johnson-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Rapoport gets crowned and told to STFU - https://gab.com/kracbrian/posts/107731229675174892?ref_src=aimlessnews

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

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