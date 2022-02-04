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Biden Wants To Kill More Soldiers, FDA Approval Another Vaxx Bait & Switch & More Pedos Exposed
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120 views • February 04, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Biden sending troops to Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-send-3000-troops-to-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rep Cawthorne goes off - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/sons-daughters-america-not-foot-soldiers-partys-inept-geriatric-despot-dispatched-whims-idiot-rep-madison-cawthorne/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Make the right choice cops and politicians - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nHbP9DM99Ju/?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is no approved vaxx in the US - https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1488919562242428928?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another FDA approval bait and switch - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-full-approval-moderna-spikevax-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
These people are retarded, Denver drops mask order except for children - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/denver-drops-mask-order-for-everyone-except-kids/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Guy who wants to mask 2 year olds can't get a breath - https://twitter.com/GuySix/status/1489029365207810050?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how to stop this nonsense, go after their surety bonds - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scottsdale-school-board-youve-been-served/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CNN full of pedos and perverts - https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1488914439306948614?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is more to tell at CNN, totally imploding - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/stelter-chris-cuomo-trying-burn-place-going-reveal-incriminating-information-jeff-zucker-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau is just another in club pedo - https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau forgot to tell Canadians the govt gets a kickback for each shot given - https://twitter.com/chi_un_lee/status/1488910670674472970?ref_src=aimlessnews
Visual aid to $30 trillion dollars - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americas-30-trillion-debt-one-stunning-visualization?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a joke, this is pure distraction to total failure - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/02/joe-biden-cancer-death-rate-moonshot-initiative?ref_src=aimlessnews
He said he was gonna cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A6V6wxc81s
Biden is owned by china - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/02/peter-schweizers-red-handed-hits-1-on-new-york-times-bestseller-list/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Project Veritas finally catching up to the Aimless News, hospitals are being paid - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hx2FFPhbNIY
San Franshitsco holds press conference announcing opening of bathroom - https://twitter.com/zachtratar/status/1488975307352653825?ref_src=aimlessnews
For all those that think dems/repubs are the same - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1489025210003357696?ref_src=aimlessnews
LA Mayor says he doesn't breathe when his mask is off - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-didnt-inhale-los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-claims-held-breath-took-maskless-photo-magic-johnson-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rapoport gets crowned and told to STFU - https://gab.com/kracbrian/posts/107731229675174892?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Biden sending troops to Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-send-3000-troops-to-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rep Cawthorne goes off - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/sons-daughters-america-not-foot-soldiers-partys-inept-geriatric-despot-dispatched-whims-idiot-rep-madison-cawthorne/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Make the right choice cops and politicians - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nHbP9DM99Ju/?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is no approved vaxx in the US - https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1488919562242428928?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another FDA approval bait and switch - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-full-approval-moderna-spikevax-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
These people are retarded, Denver drops mask order except for children - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/denver-drops-mask-order-for-everyone-except-kids/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Guy who wants to mask 2 year olds can't get a breath - https://twitter.com/GuySix/status/1489029365207810050?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how to stop this nonsense, go after their surety bonds - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scottsdale-school-board-youve-been-served/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CNN full of pedos and perverts - https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1488914439306948614?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is more to tell at CNN, totally imploding - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/stelter-chris-cuomo-trying-burn-place-going-reveal-incriminating-information-jeff-zucker-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau is just another in club pedo - https://buffalochronicle.com/2019/10/19/trudeaus-west-grey-accusor-was-much-younger-than-first-thought/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau forgot to tell Canadians the govt gets a kickback for each shot given - https://twitter.com/chi_un_lee/status/1488910670674472970?ref_src=aimlessnews
Visual aid to $30 trillion dollars - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americas-30-trillion-debt-one-stunning-visualization?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a joke, this is pure distraction to total failure - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/02/joe-biden-cancer-death-rate-moonshot-initiative?ref_src=aimlessnews
He said he was gonna cure cancer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A6V6wxc81s
Biden is owned by china - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/02/peter-schweizers-red-handed-hits-1-on-new-york-times-bestseller-list/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Project Veritas finally catching up to the Aimless News, hospitals are being paid - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hx2FFPhbNIY
San Franshitsco holds press conference announcing opening of bathroom - https://twitter.com/zachtratar/status/1488975307352653825?ref_src=aimlessnews
For all those that think dems/repubs are the same - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1489025210003357696?ref_src=aimlessnews
LA Mayor says he doesn't breathe when his mask is off - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-didnt-inhale-los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-claims-held-breath-took-maskless-photo-magic-johnson-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rapoport gets crowned and told to STFU - https://gab.com/kracbrian/posts/107731229675174892?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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