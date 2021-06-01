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BREAKING NEWS! CDC Doesn't Publish Follow Up VAERS Reports! Interview w/ WelcomeTheEagle88, HUGE HHS Backlog
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100 views • June 01, 2021
WelcomeTheEagle88 and Tim Truth discuss VAERS having MAJOR REPORTING ISSUES (By Evil Intelligent Design).
Per VAERS Reporting Issues: ( https://wonder.cdc.gov/wonder/help/vaers.html )
VAERS reports are included for data processed through the previous Friday, based on the date received by VAERS. VAERS data in WONDER are updated weekly. The data included in WONDER represent a "snap shot" of the VAERS records for reports received through the preceding Friday at a given point in time. For example, a report form is filled out on February 27th, for an event that occurred in January. VAERS receives the report on March 3rd. Due to processing time for data entry and verification, the report is entered into the electronic records on March 6th. Follow-up reports are entered into the record on March 16th. The INITIAL REPORT IS CAPTURED in the WONDER system's "snap shot" for the next data update. HOWEVER, FOLLOW-UP REPORTS DO NOT APPEAR IN THE WONDER SYSTEM. The VAERS system receives continuous updates including revisions and new reports for preceding time periods. Duplicate event reports and / or reports determined to be false are removed from VAERS. (DETERMINED TO BE FALSE?)
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
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Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Per VAERS Reporting Issues: ( https://wonder.cdc.gov/wonder/help/vaers.html )
VAERS reports are included for data processed through the previous Friday, based on the date received by VAERS. VAERS data in WONDER are updated weekly. The data included in WONDER represent a "snap shot" of the VAERS records for reports received through the preceding Friday at a given point in time. For example, a report form is filled out on February 27th, for an event that occurred in January. VAERS receives the report on March 3rd. Due to processing time for data entry and verification, the report is entered into the electronic records on March 6th. Follow-up reports are entered into the record on March 16th. The INITIAL REPORT IS CAPTURED in the WONDER system's "snap shot" for the next data update. HOWEVER, FOLLOW-UP REPORTS DO NOT APPEAR IN THE WONDER SYSTEM. The VAERS system receives continuous updates including revisions and new reports for preceding time periods. Duplicate event reports and / or reports determined to be false are removed from VAERS. (DETERMINED TO BE FALSE?)
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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