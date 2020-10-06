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David Icke: Anti-Lockdown Speech August 29 London (Español)
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62 views • October 06, 2020
Es probable que parte de los temas que abordara David Icke como periodista, investigador y escritor durante cerca de 30 años, no sean compartidos por la generalidad del público. Sin embargo, su notable tenacidad y prolífica obra en el área de la literatura le han hecho respetado y conocido a nivel mundial como autor de un importante número de libros traducidos en más de 25 idiomas.
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