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Covid 19 & Commonsense
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43 views • December 10, 2021
Coronavirus infections have been around every year for decades & suddenly they have become the focus of attention of the entire world. What is different this year from all preceding years? New data from Africa reveals that it has 17% of the world population but only 3% of the deaths & only a few people have received the jab.
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