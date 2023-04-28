https://gettr.com/post/p2fm6crece2

04/27/2023 On Bannon’s War Room, Nicole discusses the letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray, supported by many Congressmen and Congresswomen, demanding answers on when and how the FBI became aware of the CCP’s illegal law enforcement on US soil. The FBI was slow to act against the CCP’s illegal law enforcement activities in the US. The lawmakers are questioning the FBI's oversight and reliance on public sources instead of identifying and monitoring threats before they harm the community.

04/27/2023 妮可在班农《战斗室》谈写给联邦调查局局长克里斯托弗·雷的信。这封信得到了许多国会议员的支持，要求FBI就何时以及如何得知中共在美国非法执法行为的问题作出回答。议员们质疑FBI监督不力、行动缓慢，以及过度依赖公共来源而非在威胁对社区造成危害之前识别和监测它。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



