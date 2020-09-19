CIVIL WAR I I - THIS PATRIOTS IS EXACTLY WHY YOU WILL GET AWAY KILLING BLM & ANTIFA [ Acoustic Analysis - 2 Simultaneous 10/1/17 Concert Shooters. #1 450 yds away , #2 260 yds away - HEALTH RANGER ]

DURING CIVIL WAR I I, WHEN ANTIFA, BLM, OR WARPSPEED VACCINE TERRORISTS SHOW UP TO TERRORIZE YOUR TOWN, CITY, OUR COUNTY, PATRIOTS WILL TAKE ON THESE TERRORIST IN NUMBERS EXCEEDING 300 RIFLEMEN.CIVIL WAR I I WILL NOT BE OFFICIATED OR REFEREED BY THE FBI, DEPT OF JUSTICE OR LAW ENFORCEMENT.FREE OUR PRISONER OF WAR, KYLE RITTENHOUSE.PATRIOTS, JOIN THE UNITED STATES CONTINENTAL MILITIA, AN UNORGANIZED, DECENTRALIZED, 50-STATE, 3,300 COUNTY RESISTANCE FORCEASSEMBLE YOUR COUNTIES MILITIA. HAVE ONLY COMMANDERS TELL SHERIFFS THE MILITIA IS AVAILABLE. DO NOT GIVE UP NAMES, AVAILABILITY OF WEAPONS, AMMUNITION. THAT IS ONLY FOR THE COMMANDER OF EACH COUNTY TO KNOW.Original Videoand Health Ranger Info location:“…When the audio from the Las Vegas shooting is analyzed, it reveals TWO shooters operating at the same time, not just one shooter. Shooter #1 is operating at 425 – 475 yards, which is consistent with the Mandalay Bay hotel, but shooter #2 is operating at approximately 250 – 270 yards.”“…Because of the differences in the speed of sound vs. the speed of the bullets from a known cartridge (.223 Remington, in this case), the time lag between the last bullet hitting the pavement and the last audible report of the rifle muzzle can be used to very accurately calculate the range of the shooter.”