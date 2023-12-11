Create New Account
NWO: Wal-Mart stores are federal military posts...FEMA camps?
Dr. William Mount discusses his DOD training from his military experience. I do believe there is truth to what he says. Can we say that closed Wal-Mart stores are being converted into FEMA camps?

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

