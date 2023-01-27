Mumbai-based Heart Specialist suffers massive Cardiac Arrest and Dies...

This video was captured by CCTV, further details are unknown to me.

Jan 22, 2023.

A Mumbai-based heart specialist died of cardiac arrest. CCTV footage showed her collapsing while writing in a file in the hospital. The video clip is being widely shared.

Source:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/programmes/ninja-hattori/params/videos/viral-videos/cctv-mumbai-based-heart-specialist-suffers-massive-cardiac-arrest-dies/videoshow/97230881.cms?from=mdr

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

