Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mumbai-based Heart Specialist suffers massive Cardiac Arrest and Dies...
651 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

This video was captured by CCTV, further details are unknown to me.

Jan 22, 2023.

A Mumbai-based heart specialist died of cardiac arrest. CCTV footage showed her collapsing while writing in a file in the hospital. The video clip is being widely shared.

Source:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/programmes/ninja-hattori/params/videos/viral-videos/cctv-mumbai-based-heart-specialist-suffers-massive-cardiac-arrest-dies/videoshow/97230881.cms?from=mdr

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
cardiologistheart attacksadsdied suddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket