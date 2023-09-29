Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alleviating Insomnia Caused by Adrenal Fatigue & High Cortisol @ Night
channel image
Merkaba44
64 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

I've been unable to sleep 90% of the time for the last 25 years due to adrenal fatigue caused by mercury poisoning when I was 15. The high cortisol prevents me from sleeping. I've been experimenting for years and found a combination of 4 products that have helped the most.

Keywords
insomniaadrenal fatiguehigh cortisol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket