Alleviating Insomnia Caused by Adrenal Fatigue & High Cortisol @ Night

I've been unable to sleep 90% of the time for the last 25 years due to adrenal fatigue caused by mercury poisoning when I was 15. The high cortisol prevents me from sleeping. I've been experimenting for years and found a combination of 4 products that have helped the most.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.