Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics 20 October 2020

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A deeper look into the statistics which are being presented to increase levels of FEAR and justify lockdowns... Based on statistics available on 20 October 2020.
For a more detailed video on The Great Reset watch 'Rachel's Rabbit Hole Roundup 18 October 2020' also on this channel.