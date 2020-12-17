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STARGATE ATLANTIS [2004-2009] (TV SERIES TRAILER)
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42 views • December 17, 2020
Stargate Atlantis is a Canadian-American science fiction television series created by Brad Wright and Robert C. Cooper as a spin off from its sister show, Stargate SG-1. The series resumes the story of the "Lost City" and "New Order" episodes of SG-1, where a military team led by Colonel (now Brigadier General) Jack O'Neill, Dr. Daniel Jackson, Major (now Lt. Colonel) Samantha Carter and the Jaffa Teal'c, use an ancient alien artifact called the Stargate to travel to different planets to explore and find new technology. The series pilot "Rising" takes place in the year 2004 after the events of "Lost City" and "New Order", when they finally find the lost city of the Ancients. Stargate Atlantis consists of 100 episodes during 5 Seasons.
STARGATE ATLANTIS [2004-2009] (COMPLETE TV SERIES)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
[S01] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-1/tCtVxTy2/H8n8AEXd
[S02] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-2/YMAbTWZe/lZlYr0ZO
[S03] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-3/O3SugWSm/J52P1ZuL
[S04] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-4/p8ocAcpg/dC7tFrf5
[S05] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-5/Y2ceqd2I/hJCq7Ujm
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
STARGATE ATLANTIS [2004-2009] (COMPLETE TV SERIES)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
[S01] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-1/tCtVxTy2/H8n8AEXd
[S02] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-2/YMAbTWZe/lZlYr0ZO
[S03] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-3/O3SugWSm/J52P1ZuL
[S04] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-4/p8ocAcpg/dC7tFrf5
[S05] https://www1.putlocker.digital/tv-series/stargate-atlantis-season-5/Y2ceqd2I/hJCq7Ujm
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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