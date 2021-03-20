Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #44 Guest ( Harry Vox- Part 2)

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Today’s guest is investigative journalist Harry Vox. Harry returns to the show with his take on what is really going on right now in our world. We talk about medical tyranny, cancel culture, Bill Gates and the erosion of our fundamental rights and freedoms among other things.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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