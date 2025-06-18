What Happened To The church?!

me as I interview Coach Dave Daubenmire from Pass The Salt Ministries. Meet the gentleman who truly raises the bar of knowledge, kicks people into action, and ministers wherever he goes. He’s as real as it gets, and his warrior spirit is alive and well, as we discuss an incident from the past.

Hold onto your seat, while you see why people love the man who’s out there on the front lines, making warriors, and fighting evil.

Home - Pass the Salt Ministries

Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

Like, Share, & Subscribe

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me @ [email protected]

Help support this program with you donations @ www.rinalynn.com