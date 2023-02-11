Understand what a relationship will cost you

For a lot of us understanding what a relationship with the lord Yeshua will cost us is something we don’t even think about it. But in this Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about how this Government see you having a religious view on Yeshua not a Relationship, and how through a relationship persecution will come to you.
