Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Understand what a relationship will cost you
16 views
channel image
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published Yesterday |

For a lot of us understanding what a relationship with the lord Yeshua will cost us is something we don’t even think about it. But in this Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about how this Government see you having a religious view on Yeshua not a Relationship, and how through a relationship persecution will come to you.

Keywords
yeshuapersecutionrelationshipand government

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket