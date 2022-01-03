IMPORTANT PROPHECY FROM 2013 --- Mark of the Beast Vaccination ------------------ Reloaded

This prophecy lays out the vaccination push, employment mandates, and health effects as a result of the present vaccination program. How do I know that what is going on right now is the prophesied " Mark of the Beast "? Because I spoke it almost ten years ago under the inspiration of the Holy Ghost. Better listen, it may save your life and your eternal soul. I had this video up on youtube until sensor ship kicked in. I have been engaged by a witch and several christians over this, but here it is...in your face ... happening right now. Not much they can say about this now. All music is owned, written, produced, and performed by MarK Shannon Kelley and edited by MarK Charis Kelley. P.S. Check out my son's video on this channel entitled "Quantum Dot Tattoo Exposed". It's the second intrusion of our bodies involving the one - two punch of the Mark of the Beast. It will complete your understanding of the " mark ". Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2022. MarK Charis Kelley - Sound WorKX 2022.