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IMPORTANT PROPHECY FROM 2013 --- Mark of the Beast Vaccination ------------------ Reloaded ---------------
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
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939 views • January 03, 2022

This prophecy lays out the vaccination push, employment mandates, and health effects as a result of the present vaccination program. How do I know that what is going on right now is the prophesied " Mark of the Beast "? Because I spoke it almost ten years ago under the inspiration of the Holy Ghost. Better listen, it may save your life and your eternal soul. I had this video up on youtube until sensor ship kicked in. I have been engaged by a witch and several christians over this, but here it is...in your face ... happening right now. Not much they can say about this now. All music is owned, written, produced, and performed by MarK Shannon Kelley and edited by MarK Charis Kelley. P.S. Check out my son's video on this channel entitled "Quantum Dot Tattoo Exposed". It's the second intrusion of our bodies involving the one - two punch of the Mark of the Beast. It will complete your understanding of the " mark ". Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2022. MarK Charis Kelley - Sound WorKX 2022.

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roboticsaitribulationfemamark of the beastsingularitydarpamandates666end of daysfema campsoshaend of the ageray kurzweilquantum dot tattoohydro geldeath shotclot shottrans humaninjection under the skinchi xi stigmacourt rulingshydro gellbio bondvaccination card fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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