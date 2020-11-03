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LANGE FRANS en ELKE DE KLERK "DIT IS EEN STAATSGREEP"
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4 views • November 03, 2020
Lange Frans en Elke de Klerk, 28 oktober 2020
Lange Frans de Podcast #13 met Elke de Klerk over covid19 en de medische en maatschappelijke gevolgen.
Elke de Klerk
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015340173471
Lange Frans
https://langefrans.nl/videos/lange-frans-de-podcast-13-elke-de-klerk/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f1y4BLgAoO8y/
Lange Frans de Podcast #13 met Elke de Klerk over covid19 en de medische en maatschappelijke gevolgen.
Elke de Klerk
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015340173471
Lange Frans
https://langefrans.nl/videos/lange-frans-de-podcast-13-elke-de-klerk/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f1y4BLgAoO8y/
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