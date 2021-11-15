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NZ Politician Vs Doctor - You Decide.
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260 views • November 15, 2021
The NZ Deputy PM Grant Robertson continues to spread the Marketing Campaign Slogan - that's all it is "The shots are Effective and Safe".
Doctor McCullough looks at the data and we look at the Data in New Zealand and the Data across the world. These shots ARE NOT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.
Doctor McCullough looks at the data and we look at the Data in New Zealand and the Data across the world. These shots ARE NOT SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.
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