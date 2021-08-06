CCP Infiltration: Episode 3

To know what the CCP is, one should study the USSR's campaigns against the United States. While the Russians were not successful, in the end, they did spawn the CCP.



The CCP has been a thorn in the U.S.'s side for the last 70 years. Too many US leaders entertained them - thinking they would become more like us. Instead, the DC establishment just became more like the CCP. A group of thugs without morals or limits to their power grabs.



In 2021, that is readily apparent and must be resisted in order to the save the United States and its freedoms. The world must defeat the CCP or die trying.

Website: www.dcfpress.com