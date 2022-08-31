CrossTalk News THE VAXX DIE OFF HAS BEGUN Who Will Fight For Us

Cross Talk News





August 30, 2022





Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke detail the beginning of the mass die off from the bioweapon death shot, and its cluster bomb spike proteins. Could President Trump win 2024 by apologizing and endorsing a debt jubilee? The team discusses this and the perilous situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where western backed forces, using America bought weapons, are working feverously to cause a meltdown and radioactive disaster to end the war with Russia. All of this and more, tonight, on CrossTalk News.





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