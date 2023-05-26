Create New Account
Duchess of Edinburgh expresses regret at woman killed by her police escort
Published Yesterday |
The question is, why is this useless person getting a police escort, everywhere she goes at the TAXPAYER'S EXPENSE? Just another parasit living off our money for free and enjoying a life of luxury at our expense. She does NOT need any police escort as NOBODY is interested in her or will do her any harm. Just leeching off our taxes.

RIP Lady.

Mirrored - No Face Masks

